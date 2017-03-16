Most read
LIVE THEARTER: Steel Magnolas Starts Next Week
"The Lion King, Jr." (Musical- Theatre by Children)
Portsmouth Area Childrens Theatre
Fri-Sat March 17-18 at 7pm
Matinee Sun March 19 at 2:30pm
Eloise Covert Smith Theater at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts
Shawnee State University
940 Second Street, Portsmouth, OH
$12 Adults, $10 Children
740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
__________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"Steel Magnolias" (Play)
by Robert Harling
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Directed by Amy Knell Carlson
Fri-Sat Mar 24-25 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat Mar 30-Apr 1 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: Cole slaw
Ham glazed with Coke
Sweet Potato casserole
Green Beans
Sister Shuster rolls
Bleedin' Armadillo Groom's Cake
The venue cannot sell alcohol, but you are welcome to bring your own wine for dinner.
Call for reservation 304-733-2787
*Dinners sold out every night except for March 24. Show only tickets for all dates still available.
artstristate.org
"Hedda Gabler" (Play)
by Henrik Ibsen
Directed by Leah Turley
Alban Arts and Conference Center
Fri-Sat Mar 24-25 / Mar 31-Apr 1 at 8pm
Sunday Matinees: Mar 26 and Apr 2 at 2pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV
$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors
www.albanartscenter.com
304-721-8896
"RENT" (Musical - Broadway Touring show)
by Jonathan Larson
Thurs Mar 30 at 7:30pm
Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia
1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV
Tickets $78 - $57
tickets.theclaycenter.org
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Musical)
Paramount Players
Fri-Sat March 31and April 1 at 7:30pm
Matinee Sat April 1 at 3pm
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY
$30 Adults/$15 Students – $2 extra day of show plus fees
Matinee on 4/1 $20 Adults/$12 Students – $2 extra day of show plus fees
(606) 324-0007
paramountartscenter.com
"Company" (Musical)
by Stephen Sondheim
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Fri-Sat April 21-22 / 28-29 and May 5-6 at 8pm
Matinees Sun April 30 at 2:30pm
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV
$18 Adults / $16 Students and Seniors
*Fri April 21 Get 50% off two or more adult tickets
*Sat April 22 Hospitality Night - Free refreshments
http://www.actors-guild.com
"Sister Act: The Musical" (Musical)
Music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner
The Charleston Light Opera Guild
Fri-Sat May 5-6 / 12-13 / 19-20 at 7:30pm
ONE matinee Sun, May 14 at 2pm
Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre
One Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV
$25 Reserved seating. Tickets available NOW at
charlestonlightoperaguild.org or call / visit Charleston Civic Center Little Theater Box Office beginning a week before opening night. 304-343-2287 Mon-Sat 11am-2pm and one hour before showtimes.
"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" (Play)
by Tennesee Williams
Directed by Gregory Morris
Alban Arts and Conference Center
Fri-Sat June 2-3 / 9-10 at 8pm
Sunday Matinees: June 4 and 11 at 2pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV
$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors
www.albanartscenter.com
304-721-8896
"Willy Wonka Jr." (Musical - Theatre by Children)
*sensory friendly performance
Kanawha Players' Exceptional Stars Production
Directed by Michele Carlson Brooks
June 9-11
Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre
One Civic Center drive, Charleston, WV
Ticket info TBA
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Musical - Outdoor)
Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)
Fri-Sun June 16-18 / 23-25 / June 30-July 1 at 8:30pm
Gates open for picnicking at 7pm
Children's Preshow at 7:30pm
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" at 8:30pm
Ritter Park Amphitheater
1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV
$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available
Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1-304-696-5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1079683032177686/
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" (Musical - Outdoor)
Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)
Fri-Sun July 21-23 / 28-30at 8:30pm
Gates open for picnicking at 7pm
Children's Preshow at 7:30pm
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" at 8:30pm
Ritter Park Amphitheater
1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV
$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available
Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1-304-696-5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1769326023388749/
______________________
AUDITIONS
TBA