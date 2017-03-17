Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour coming to Huntington April 5

Marshall University’s Marshall Artists Series and the Marshall Recreation Center will co-sponsor the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour when it comes to Huntington at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

This year’s screenings feature the world’s best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, letting viewers experience the thrill and challenges of the mountain environments that inspire us all.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is the most prestigious mountain festival in the world. Right after the festival, held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour starts to travel the globe with stops in about 450 communities and 40 countries.

The 2016/2017 World Tour features an exhilarating and provocative collection of films that explore the mountain world, highlighting new landscapes and remote cultures, and exposes audiences to exciting adventures and adrenaline-packed sports.



At each screening around the world, audiences will see a selection of award-winning films and crowd favorites from the hundreds of films entered into the annual festival.

For tickets and information, contact the Marshall Artist Series by phone at 304-696-6656.

The world tour is on social media as follows:

@BanffMtnFest

Facebook: BanffMountainFilmFestival

#banffworldtour

For local information, please contact Chad Steen at the Marshall Recreation Center by e-mail at steenc@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-4653.

About the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival:

Immediately following the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, held annually in November in Banff, Alberta, Canada, a selection of the top films submitted to the Festival go on a tour around the world. Host organizations in each tour location help to choose a program that reflects the interests of their community, creating a unique celebration of adventure and adventurers at each stop. The World Tour spans the globe, reaching over 430,000 audience members.

About Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity:

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is a learning organization built upon an extraordinary legacy of excellence in artistic and creative development. What started as a single course in drama has grown to become the global organization leading in arts, culture and creativity across dozens of disciplines. From our home in the stunning Canadian Rocky Mountains, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity aims to inspire everyone who attends our campus – artists, leaders and thinkers – to unleash their creative potential.

https://www.banffcentre.ca/

For details about the Banff Mountain Film Festival and general information about the World Tour and

The Banff Centre, please contact –

Suzanne White, Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

phone: 403-762-6104

website: www.banffmountainfestival.ca

Screenings of The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour in Canada and the USA are presented by National Geographic and The North Face; sponsored by Deuter, Bergans of Norway, Mountain House, Treksta, and Clif Bar & Company; with support from Petzl, Kicking Horse Coffee, World Expeditions, and The Lake Louise Ski Area, and Banff Lake Louise Tourism.