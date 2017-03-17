Marshall, West Virginia University team up to host INTEGRATE marketing communications conference

Conference attendees will learn valuable techniques and strategies they can apply immediately to jobs in the marketing communications industry.

Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications and West Virginia University’s Reed College of Media are partnering to present INTEGRATE West Virginia, a two-day conference for marketing communications students and professionals June 2-3 at Marshall University’s new Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.

“Marshall University’s world-class Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington is the perfect venue for this conference, as the interactive space encourages creativity and collaboration,” said Janet Dooley, associate dean of Marshall’s College of Arts and Media. “We are pleased to work with the WVU IMC program and host this unique industry event.”

The conference will feature networking opportunities, general sessions, breakout sessions and a keynote dinner featuring award-winning advertising executive Andy Azula.

Azula, executive creative director of The Martin Agency, is best known for developing and starring in UPS’s Whiteboard campaign. During his career, Azula has won several major awards including Cannes, Communication Arts, The One Show and Clios. In addition, he has served on the board of The One Club and worked with numerous clients such as BMW, Nikon, Miller, Timex, HP and Microsoft.

During his keynote presentation, Azula will share “life lessons from an advertising executive” and discuss best practices for rebranding products, services, brands and categories.

“The adage ‘you are only as good as your last campaign’ has never been truer,’” said Azula. “It’s either the best or worst time to be involved in marketing, and that’s what I love so much about this business.”

Additional speakers at INTEGRATE West Virginia include:

Scott Cuppari, global director of marketing at Coca-Cola Freestyle

Tony Dobies, social media director at West Virginia University

Jonathan Lorenzini, brand insights and measurement lead at Google

Bill Oechsler, chief marketing officer at Furniture Row Companies

Steve Radick, VP, director of public relations and content integration at BRUNNER

Jennifer Sangid, head of client solutions – USA & CA at Teads.tv

Lauren Tilstra, senior executive communications manager at Verizon

Amanda Todorovich, director, content marketing at the Cleveland Clinic

Sebastian Webber, music industry executive and creative director of TIDAL

“We are thrilled to partner with our Marshall colleagues this year to bring INTEGRATE to Huntington,” said Chad Mezera, assistant dean of the WVU Reed College of Media. “Together we have attracted an impressive lineup of industry experts and we look forward to bringing marketing communications students and professionals from across the state together to learn, network and share.”

The conference and keynote dinner are open to registered conference participants. Register online at www.imc.wvu.edu/events/integrate-west-virginia. Early bird rates are available through March 31.