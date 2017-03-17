Most read
- Owners of Home Healthcare Agency Found Guilty of Medicaid Fraud
- Proposed Huntington Budget for Fiscal 2018 Goes for a Council Vote
- Marshall, West Virginia University team up to host INTEGRATE marketing communications conference
- Marshall School of Medicine researchers advance research that affects metabolic syndrome and related conditions
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Check Out Scenes from Disney's Live Action, "Beauty and the Beast" IMAGES
- Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announces results of national match for graduating seniors
- Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour coming to Huntington April 5
- Budget Work Session and Council Agenda IMAGES
Marshall, West Virginia University team up to host INTEGRATE marketing communications conference
“Marshall University’s world-class Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington is the perfect venue for this conference, as the interactive space encourages creativity and collaboration,” said Janet Dooley, associate dean of Marshall’s College of Arts and Media. “We are pleased to work with the WVU IMC program and host this unique industry event.”
The conference will feature networking opportunities, general sessions, breakout sessions and a keynote dinner featuring award-winning advertising executive Andy Azula.
Azula, executive creative director of The Martin Agency, is best known for developing and starring in UPS’s Whiteboard campaign. During his career, Azula has won several major awards including Cannes, Communication Arts, The One Show and Clios. In addition, he has served on the board of The One Club and worked with numerous clients such as BMW, Nikon, Miller, Timex, HP and Microsoft.
During his keynote presentation, Azula will share “life lessons from an advertising executive” and discuss best practices for rebranding products, services, brands and categories.
“The adage ‘you are only as good as your last campaign’ has never been truer,’” said Azula. “It’s either the best or worst time to be involved in marketing, and that’s what I love so much about this business.”
Additional speakers at INTEGRATE West Virginia include:
- Scott Cuppari, global director of marketing at Coca-Cola Freestyle
- Tony Dobies, social media director at West Virginia University
Jonathan Lorenzini, brand insights and measurement lead at Google
- Bill Oechsler, chief marketing officer at Furniture Row Companies
- Steve Radick, VP, director of public relations and content integration at BRUNNER
- Jennifer Sangid, head of client solutions – USA & CA at Teads.tv
- Lauren Tilstra, senior executive communications manager at Verizon
- Amanda Todorovich, director, content marketing at the Cleveland Clinic
- Sebastian Webber, music industry executive and creative director of TIDAL
“We are thrilled to partner with our Marshall colleagues this year to bring INTEGRATE to Huntington,” said Chad Mezera, assistant dean of the WVU Reed College of Media. “Together we have attracted an impressive lineup of industry experts and we look forward to bringing marketing communications students and professionals from across the state together to learn, network and share.”
The conference and keynote dinner are open to registered conference participants. Register online at www.imc.wvu.edu/events/integrate-west-virginia. Early bird rates are available through March 31.