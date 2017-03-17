Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announces results of national match for graduating seniors

Opening their “Match Day” envelopes today at the stroke of noon, Marshall University’s 4th-year medical students learned where they will be spending the next three to seven years of their medical training.

Just over 40 percent of graduating seniors at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will enter fields defined as primary care in West Virginia – family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics/gynecology, internal medicine/pediatrics, and pediatrics – continuing Marshall’s mission of educating physicians for the nation’s rural areas. Additionally, about one-fourth of the class will remain in West Virginia, with ten new doctors staying for training at Marshall.

Amy Smith R.N., M.Ed., assistant dean of student affairs, said in addition to great matches in primary care, Marshall had students match into several competitive fields of medicine.

“Our students placed into fields including anesthesiology, orthopaedics, general surgery and ophthalmology,” Smith said. “They are heading to programs at Johns Hopkins, Baylor, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and the University of Connecticut.”

Marshall students James Hatten, United States Air Force, and Abigail Smith, U.S. Navy, will fulfill military commitments at the University of Virginia and Walter Reed Medical Center, respectively. Additionally, five medical students from St. George’s University of London Medical School who have spent their clinical years at Marshall successfully matched into U.S. residencies.

National statistics from the National Residency Matching Program (NRMP) show this year’s match was the largest one on record, with nearly 36,000 U.S. and international medical school students and graduates vying for positions. The NRMP matches graduating seniors with graduate medical programs across the country using an algorithm that pairs the preferences of applicants with the preferences of residency programs, resulting in a best result for graduating students.