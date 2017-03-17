W.Va. AG Urges Legislature To Strengthen State’s Fight Against Medicaid Fraud

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauds the Senate Government Organization Committee for advancing legislation that will allow the state to more vigorously combat Medicaid fraud.





The Attorney General now urges the full Senate and House to pass the legislation, Senate Bill 500, indicating their approval will bring West Virginia in line with aggressive Medicaid Fraud Control Units across the nation.



“My office has a proven track record of success in combating disability and consumer fraud,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office will focus that same energy in combating Medicaid fraud, the result of which can lead to a more competitive tax code and greater economic development to help West Virginia reach her full potential.”



The legislation would move West Virginia’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit from the state Department of Health and Human Resources to the Attorney General’s Office. Nationally, 43 of the 50 such units are operated by state attorneys general.



In September 2013, a performance update compiled by the Legislative Auditor revealed 171 backlogged referrals within West Virginia’s unit, with 23 of those cases dated as far back as five years.



The Attorney General contends his office is best positioned to fix those deficiencies and operate the unit with greater efficiency and effectiveness to the benefit of the taxpayer.



Such success will ensure that funds collected through the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit provide medical care for low-income residents and families who legitimately need the assistance.



SB 500 passed first reading Thursday in the Senate. If passed by the full Senate, the legislation will move to the House of Delegates and onto the Governor.



Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus