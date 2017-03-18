Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Huntington

 Saturday, March 18, 2017 - 04:58 Updated 1 hour ago
A woman has been robbed at gunpoint at Coach's Inn in the  1000 block of  Washington Avenue . The robbery occurred at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, March 18. According to reports he demanded "everything she had" and took about $180. No arrests have yet been made.
