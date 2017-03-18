Belle, Beast and Chorus Visit Marquee Pullman IMAGES

Belle and the Beast who will perform in the HART summer musical "Beauty and the Beast" stopped by Marquee Pullman Square and performed and posed for guests heading to see Disney's new live action "Beauty and the Beast."

Be Our Guest!

Due to overwhelming response, the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater’s Princess Garden Party has been expanded to two additional sessions! In honor of “Beauty and the Beast” coming to the Ritter Park Amphitheater this summer, Belle and her friends are hosting a Garden Party at the Ritter Park Rose Garden Room with a View on Sunday, May 21, 2017 with new sessions open from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Join the Princesses for a special afternoon filled with snacks, crafts, Storytime with Belle, photos with Beauty and the Beast Characters, and more!







Tickets are $20 per child and can be purchased online at www.ghprd.org by clicking the HART logo at the bottom of the screen. Space is limited, so order tickets today! This adorable event is presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater and sponsored by Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Huntington’s Kitchen. The Ritter Park Rose Garden Room with a View is located at 1345 Eighth Street, Huntington, WV 25701. For more information, contact HART Promotions Planner Shai Smith at 304.657.5756.

Check us out at www.ghprd.org.





The show runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday June 16th, 17th, 18th, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 30th and July 1st, and 2nd at Ritter Park Amphitheater.



Based on the classic 1991 Disney film, "Beauty and the Beast" tells the enchanting tale as old as time full of adventure, magic, and timeless romance. Featuring all the songs you love, such as "Be Our Guest", "Belle", "Beauty and the Beast" and more!



Show starts at 8:30 PM, with Children's Preshow at 7:30 PM. Gates open at 7:00 PM.



Tickets are $12 Children/Seniors, $15 Adults. Group Rates are available. Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show.



