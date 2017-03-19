Most read
- Former Huntington Detective, City, Supervisors Sued for Civil Rights Violations, Sexual Abuse
- Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announces results of national match for graduating seniors
- Belle, Beast and Chorus Visit Marquee Pullman IMAGES
- FIRST LOOK: Belle Loves the Beast and We Celebrate the Tunes and Happy Ending
- Huntington Police Arrest Man in Armed Robbery of Woman
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Marshall, West Virginia University team up to host INTEGRATE marketing communications conference
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Lady Irish Attain Goals
- Budget Work Session and Council Agenda IMAGES
DEVELOPING
Huntington Relies on Volunteers During Two Fires Sunday Evening
On their web page, Cabell 911 posted that the Barbourville VFD, Green Valley FD and Wayne County volunteer fire units would "stand by for area coverage since all HFD resources are depleted."
Interim HFD fire chief Jan Rader had warned Huntington City Council during budget meetings that with the present 22 on duty firefighters a simultaneous two fire scenario would likely exhaust available resources.
The fires were knocked down without further incident.