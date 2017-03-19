Huntington Relies on Volunteers During Two Fires Sunday Evening

The City of Huntington faced a depletion of Huntington Fire Department resources Sunday, March 19, after receiving two nearly simultaneous structure fire dispatches. Cabell 911 post a fire in the 2400 block of Collis Avenue with Engine 2 dispatched about 9:11 p.m. Then, at 9:19 p.m. , they received a working structure fire dispatch to the 3300 block of Third Avenue.

On their web page, Cabell 911 posted that the Barbourville VFD, Green Valley FD and Wayne County volunteer fire units would "stand by for area coverage since all HFD resources are depleted."

Interim HFD fire chief Jan Rader had warned Huntington City Council during budget meetings that with the present 22 on duty firefighters a simultaneous two fire scenario would likely exhaust available resources.

The fires were knocked down without further incident.