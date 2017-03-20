Most read
- Huntington Relies on Volunteers During Two Fires Sunday Evening
- Former Huntington Detective, City, Supervisors Sued for Civil Rights Violations, Sexual Abuse
- "Beauty" Had Lots of Guests at Screenings Worldwide, including a Preview of a Summer Outdoor Theatrical IMAGES
- Historic Nuclear Test Footage Declassified
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Belle, Beast and Chorus Visit Marquee Pullman IMAGES
- Marshall, West Virginia University team up to host INTEGRATE marketing communications conference
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- FIRST LOOK: Belle Loves the Beast and We Celebrate the Tunes and Happy Ending
- Lady Irish Attain Goals
Charleston felon sentenced to over four years in federal prison for gun crime
McClung admitted that on December 6, 2015, he shot at another man as he drove past him on Falcon Drive in Charleston. Officers subsequently executed a search warrant at McClung’s residence and located the 9mm handgun McClung had used to shoot at the victim, as well as three additional firearms. McClung was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2007 felony conviction in Kanawha County Circuit Court for operating a clandestine drug laboratory.
The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Charleston Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Haley Bunn is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., imposed the sentence.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking existing local programs targeting gun crime.