Charleston felon sentenced to over four years in federal prison for gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston man was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison for a gun crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. William Cody McClung, 31, previously pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

McClung admitted that on December 6, 2015, he shot at another man as he drove past him on Falcon Drive in Charleston. Officers subsequently executed a search warrant at McClung’s residence and located the 9mm handgun McClung had used to shoot at the victim, as well as three additional firearms. McClung was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2007 felony conviction in Kanawha County Circuit Court for operating a clandestine drug laboratory.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Charleston Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Haley Bunn is in charge of the prosecution. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., imposed the sentence.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking existing local programs targeting gun crime.