Most read
- Huntington Relies on Volunteers During Two Fires Sunday Evening
- Former Huntington Detective, City, Supervisors Sued for Civil Rights Violations, Sexual Abuse
- "Beauty" Had Lots of Guests at Screenings Worldwide, including a Preview of a Summer Outdoor Theatrical IMAGES
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Historic Nuclear Test Footage Declassified
- Belle, Beast and Chorus Visit Marquee Pullman IMAGES
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Marshall, West Virginia University team up to host INTEGRATE marketing communications conference
- FIRST LOOK: Belle Loves the Beast and We Celebrate the Tunes and Happy Ending
- Lady Irish Attain Goals
Attorney General Morrisey Reminds West Virginians to Safeguard Information When Filing Taxes
Monday, March 20, 2017 - 20:23 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Anyone not exercising caution can be an easy target for those out to steal identifiable information and use it for unscrupulous gain. That includes required documents, such as Social Security numbers, birthdays and income information.
“Because tax season happens the same time every year, there are plenty of scammers just waiting for someone to unintentionally expose personal information,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “That’s why it’s especially important to be more careful than usual and pay close attention.”
Those who file electronically give scammers less of a chance to file false returns.
Other tips to remember include:
- Never carry a Social Security card, banking information or any other personally identifiable information in a wallet. Keep such documents in a secure location.
- Cross shred documents. Identity thieves rummage through trash to find information.
- The Internal Revenue Service will make contact through mail. They will not contact taxpayers via text message, email or social media.
- Those who file electronically should only use secure networks, strong passwords and make sure the software is secure.