Science Adventures program hosts ‘Science Saturday’ through May
Monday, March 20, 2017 - 20:26 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Activities will include the following:
- Chess Club (10-11:50 a.m.) – For chess lovers or those who want to learn. All levels and ages welcome.
- Science Club (12-1:50 p.m.) – Love science and engineering? Features completely hands-on and kid-driven activities.
- Pokemon Go Strategy Training Club (2-3:50 p.m.) – With 80 new Generation 2, Johto Region Pokemon everywhere on Marshall’s campus, join the ultimate Pokemon hunt. Have a great time and learn teamwork and math strategy skills. Trainers must bring their own devices, fully charged (and chargers). WiFi passwords will be distributed so no data charges will be incurred. We will visit Pokestops and gyms for supplies. Lures will be provided at Pokestops.
The cost for the program is as follows:
- Drop-in: $10/club/day or $25 for all three clubs in the same day
- Monthly: one club is $30; two clubs are $50; and three clubs are $60 (pro-rated for months with holidays)
Attendees will meet in the second floor lobby of the Science Building (ground floor for the Third Ave. entrances) and should watch for signage directing them to room 307. Snacks will be provided. Those coming for more than one camp should bring a bag lunch. No registration is necessary. Payment by either cash or check may be made at the event.
For more information, please contact WVScienceAdventures@gmail.com or call (304) 412-2757. To learn more, visit http://ssawv.com/weekend-science.