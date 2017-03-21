Hamilton County OD Deaths Spike Over Weekend

Hamilton County , Ohio, had nine overdose deaths from Friday to Sunday, Feb. 24-26. The Hamilton County Heroin Coalition indicated that the month tallied 258 overdose visits to emergency rooms. Coalition member are unsure of why the spike.

However, the spike continue this past weekend as Hamilton County emergency rooms and first responders reported two dead and 70 OD's. An alert has been issued.

Cincinnati Fire Department data posted on the city's Cincy Insights portal shows crews went to 51 incidents related to heroin, according to an Enquirer review of the data for March 17-20. Runs related to heroin were the single largest category during the three days, accounting for 9 percent of all runs. Twenty-eight of the runs resulted in somebody being taken to the hospital. Crews administered naloxone seven times, including five times where the patient wasn't transported, according to a Cincinnati.com story.

"We've seen a gamut of mixtures," said Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus at a news conference following the February weekend death count. It is not safe to take any drug purchased on the streets, the officials said. "Ever play Russian roulette?" Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, the Hamilton County coroner asked noting that the OD epidemic is leaving many children as orphans.

No data has been yet reported on the March surge, which initiated the latest alert warning addicts and others to stay away from the drugs. Each time the coalition has issued an alert, officials have found that the potent opioid fentanyl, a derivation of that drug, or the large-animal opioid carfentanil were the root of the OD's.

SEE: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2017/03/20/two-dead-70-ers-overdose...

Down south, counterfeit Xanax pills laced with Fentanyl likely have killed nine people in Pinellas County (Florida) this year, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Monday in the Tampa Bay Times.

"People need to immediately stop buying Xanax on the street because their life literally depends on it," he said at a news conference.

Again, Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is suspected. The counterfeit Xanax street pills are smaller than prescribed pills and have a number stamped on them.

Fentanyl is normally used for pain control in cancer patients. It is time released. It's not meant to be taken orally all at once.

Read more: http://www.tampabay.com/news/publicsafety/pinellas-sheriff-nine-overdose...

In New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has proposed recovery high schools for young addicts, where their recovery from addiction can continue without the temptations found at public schools.

http://romesentinel.com/public-safety/new-york-considers-recovery-schools/QBqqbu!ds2XCl7vXTUF2kxWdXBNNQ