Downtown Huntington Sheetz Prepares to Open

“Sheetz is excited to announce that in just a few days Huntington will be home to a brand new Sheetz store,” the company said in a press release referring to the March 23 opening of the 740 Sixth Avenue location.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 10:15 a.m. prior to the official 11 a.m. opening.

“We will give away some awesome prizes, cut the ribbon and open the doors for the first and last time,” the company said in the release. “You see, once the doors are unlocked they will never close again.”

Sheetz is open 24/7.

The company has two additional Huntington locations, 432 18th St. West and 2251 Fifth Avenue. They also have a store near the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.