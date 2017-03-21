Oak Ridge Demolition of Enriched Uranium Processing Plant Led to Radiation in the City's Sewer Facilities

Wrapping five years of demolition activities at a former uranium enrichment processing facility (K-25) in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, found unwanted, unexpected radiation sent in sludge through city sewers and to its waste treatment plant.

Technetium-99 , a product of nuclear fission, is a long-lived radioactive material that is of concern because of its mobility in the environment. It is reportedly most hazardous if inhaled as dust, posing a cancer risk. However, at no time did the radiation reach harmful levels to workers or water consumers.

Frank Munger writing in an early 2014 Atomic City Underground explained how TC-99 appeared to have migrated into the sewers:

"The K-25 project is wrapping up at the DOE site after years of demolition activities involving hundreds of workers. There were numerous trailers at the site, including restrooms and showers, to support the workforce that was taking down the massive uranium-enrichment facility. The sanitary sewer lines reportedly ran parallel to the demolition site and hooked up to a line that runs underneath the Clinch River and connects to the city’s Rarity Ridge treatment facility. The facility is a satellite operation that was set up to treat sewage from the nearby residential community, East Tennessee Technology Park and an industrial park, Horizon Center.

It’s apparently not clear how the Tc-99 contamination infiltrated the sewer lines or if the amount the amount of radioactivity at the cleanup site was greater than expected."

(Editor's Note: The Huntington Pilot Plant demolished in 1979 processed enriched uranium from the nation' three gaseous diffusion plants, including the one in Oak Ridge. Portions of the debris determined then to be radioactive were buried in a classified landfill at the Piketon, Ohio plant. Some residents of Pike County are opposed to a plan advanced by the Dept. of Energy to move some of the buried materials on the site. Exposing the contents to air would release radioactivity including plutonium, which was release in the recycling of nickel from used fuel at the diffusion plants.)

On December 29, 2015, Munger wrote in the Knoxville News Sentinel which also publishes his Atomic City column that 75,000 gallons of hot sludge had been removed from the city's facilities but more remained to be done. The radioactive material is shipped in 5,000 gallon tanker quantities for burial in Washington state.

Shipments continued in 2016.

Anne Smith, a spokeswoman for UCOR (URS-CH2M Oak Ridge), the Department of Energy's cleanup manager in Oak Ridge, told Munger via e-mail that rain elevates radioactive levels:

"Rain events are similar to a cleansing mechanism and carry more debris through the system, which increases the suspended solids," she said. "The Tc-99 concentrates with the solids and thus increases the levels of Tc-99 being accumulated in the sludge and, as a result, into the tanker."

Lower levels of suspended solids typically occur when rainfall is minimal, she said.

"UCOR and the city of Oak Ridge continue to watch this correlation very closely and adjust the shipment schedules to maximize the amount of Tc-99 being removed (from the sewer treatment system) for shipment," Smith said. Maximizing the radioactive material removed during this process will reduce the number of waste shipments necessary, she said.

