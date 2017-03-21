Charleston man pleads guilty for role in large-scale methamphetamine conspiracy

As part of a comprehensive investigation, agents from the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team, and Homeland Security Investigations intercepted several packages that contained crystal methamphetamine, commonly referred to as “ice.” Since January 2014, several pounds of crystal methamphetamine were transported from California and Nevada into the Southern District of West Virginia via the United States mail or through individuals driving packages of drugs into the area. Huffman admitted that he traveled to Nevada on multiple occasions to obtain methamphetamine from Joseph Cooper. Huffman then brought the drugs back to West Virginia to distribute.

Huffman further admitted that in February 2016, he traveled to Nevada with his codefendant, Morgan Light, to pick up approximately two pounds of methamphetamine. Law enforcement stopped the vehicle on the way back to West Virginia and located over 400 grams of methamphetamine that was lab tested and found to be at least 95% pure.

Huffman faces a minimum of 5 years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 21, 2017.

As a result of this comprehensive drug investigation, several defendants have been sentenced to federal prison. Cooper was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Benjamin Childers, another individual involved with the transport of methamphetamine in this drug trafficking organization, was sentenced to 10 years and a month in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Mark Cobb was sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Shayne Shamblen was also sentenced to seven years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Light and Harold Lee Parsons have previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and each faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Light is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27, 2017. Parsons is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26, 2017. Additionally, Mark Bays pleaded guilty to maintaining a residence for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine. Bays faces up to five years in federal prison when he is sentenced on March 24, 2017.

Assistant United States Attorney Haley Bunn is responsible for these prosecutions. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., is presiding over these cases.

These cases are being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.