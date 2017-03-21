Shooting Near Huntington's Norway Avenue, Suspect at Large

 Tuesday, March 21, 2017 - 22:22 Updated 6 hours ago

A walk to WalMart in Huntington's East End has sent a 24-year-old man  to the hospital with a non life threatening bullet wound to the leg. The report came in at 10:05 p.m. for an area at Smith Drive, Rotary Gardens and Norway Avenue.

According to scanner and media reports, the victim heard gunshots then a pain in his leg.

Police are searching for a suspect.

