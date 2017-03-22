Most read
Marshall offices to be closed Friday afternoon
Offices will close at noon Friday and will reopen with regular hours on Monday, March 27.
Friday afternoon was selected for the holiday observance because it falls during the university’s spring break, when most students are not on campus.