Marshall offices to be closed Friday afternoon

 Wednesday, March 22, 2017 - 18:57 Updated 5 hours ago

Marshall University offices will be closed on the afternoon of Friday, March 24, to allow employees to take a half-day holiday in observance of President’s Day.

Offices will close at noon Friday and will reopen with regular hours on Monday, March 27.

Friday afternoon was selected for the holiday observance because it falls during the university’s spring break, when most students are not on campus.

