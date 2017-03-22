Huntington City Council to vote on Budget Estimate

 Wednesday, March 22, 2017 - 19:28 Updated 1 hour ago

Huntington City Council will vote Monday on a resolution approving the 2017-2018 budget estimate during their 7:30 p.m. meeting March 27. They hold their work session Thursday, May 23 @ 4 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall.

Fifteen minutes following the work session, the finance committee hold a "re-organizational meeting" aimed at implementing on-going budget reviews to assure that departments are not exceeding their budget. A committee secretary will be appointed.

The Finance agenda includes a budget revision for 2016-2017 general fund.

 

The AGENDA for the Monday night council meeting follows:

 

4. Reports of the Mayor

 

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER ITO A CONTRACT ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON STORMWATER BOARD FOR THE MEMORIAL PARK DRIVE SLOPE REPAIR PROJECT AND NORTH EDGEMONT SLIDE PROJECT

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 960 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING CONDUIT STANDARDS

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS FOR THE REMOVAL AND REPLACEMENT OF THE A RETAINING WALL AT 57 EDGEMONT ROAD, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF JAN RADER TO THE POSITION OF FIRE CHIEF FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON (postponed to 3/27/17)

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

 

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE BUDGET ESTIMATE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017-2018 FOR THE GENERAL FUND AND COAL SEVERANCE TAX FUND BUDGETS

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

10. Good & Welfare

