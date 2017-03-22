Most read
- Marshall alum wins prestigious NASA award, credits university’s digital forensics program for his success
- Oak Ridge Demolition of Enriched Uranium Processing Plant Led to Radiation in the City's Sewer Facilities
- Former Huntington Detective, City, Supervisors Sued for Civil Rights Violations, Sexual Abuse
- Shooting Near Huntington's Norway Avenue, Suspect at Large
- Charleston man pleads guilty for role in large-scale methamphetamine conspiracy
- Downtown Huntington Sheetz Prepares to Open
- University presidents underscore higher education as an investment in West Virginia’s future
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- "Suspicious" Horse near Downtown Huntington Reunited with Owner
Huntington City Council to vote on Budget Estimate
The Finance agenda includes a budget revision for 2016-2017 general fund.
The AGENDA for the Monday night council meeting follows:
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER ITO A CONTRACT ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON STORMWATER BOARD FOR THE MEMORIAL PARK DRIVE SLOPE REPAIR PROJECT AND NORTH EDGEMONT SLIDE PROJECT
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 960 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING CONDUIT STANDARDS
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS FOR THE REMOVAL AND REPLACEMENT OF THE A RETAINING WALL AT 57 EDGEMONT ROAD, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF JAN RADER TO THE POSITION OF FIRE CHIEF FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON (postponed to 3/27/17)
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE BUDGET ESTIMATE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017-2018 FOR THE GENERAL FUND AND COAL SEVERANCE TAX FUND BUDGETS
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
10. Good & Welfare