Huntington City Council to vote on Budget Estimate

Huntington City Council will vote Monday on a resolution approving the 2017-2018 budget estimate during their 7:30 p.m. meeting March 27. They hold their work session Thursday, May 23 @ 4 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall.

Fifteen minutes following the work session, the finance committee hold a "re-organizational meeting" aimed at implementing on-going budget reviews to assure that departments are not exceeding their budget. A committee secretary will be appointed.