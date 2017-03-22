Most read
- Marshall alum wins prestigious NASA award, credits university’s digital forensics program for his success
- Oak Ridge Demolition of Enriched Uranium Processing Plant Led to Radiation in the City's Sewer Facilities
- Former Huntington Detective, City, Supervisors Sued for Civil Rights Violations, Sexual Abuse
- Shooting Near Huntington's Norway Avenue, Suspect at Large
- Charleston man pleads guilty for role in large-scale methamphetamine conspiracy
- Downtown Huntington Sheetz Prepares to Open
- University presidents underscore higher education as an investment in West Virginia’s future
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Hamilton County OD Deaths Spike Over Weekend
"Suspicious" Horse near Downtown Huntington Reunited with Owner
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 - 20:10 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
The horse fled north then stopped to eat grass.
A social media post about twelve minutes later indicated "the owner has his horse back."
No word on whether the horse had a reason for abandoning its owner. No words spoken. Not the famous Mr. Ed.