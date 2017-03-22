"Suspicious" Horse near Downtown Huntington Reunited with Owner

 Wednesday, March 22, 2017 - 20:10 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor

What's that "suspicious" item that came from the scanner?

Huntington had been advised that a "suspicious horse" had taken to 11th Street and 7th Avenue on Wednesday evening , March 22.

The horse fled north then stopped to eat grass.

A social media post about twelve minutes later indicated "the owner has his horse back." 

No word on whether the horse had a reason for abandoning its owner. No words spoken. Not the famous Mr. Ed.

 

