Charleston gun and drug dealer pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearms

Means admitted that on August 23, 2016, he sold heroin to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. Means also admitted that on September 13, 2016, he sold two loaded Hi-Point .40 caliber semiautomatic pistols and one Hi-Point 9mm Carbine semiautomatic rifle to an undercover police officer. Means further admitted that during the gun deal, he accidentally discharged one of the firearms. The undercover officer making the controlled firearms purchase also observed Means selling methamphetamine to another individual.

Means additionally admitted that on September 15, 2016, law enforcement executed a search warrant on his residence. During the search, officers discovered an H&R .32 caliber semiautomatic pistol. In a statement to law enforcement, Means admitted to selling guns and drugs. Means was prohibited under federal law from possessing any firearm because of a 2012 conviction in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia for distribution of crack.

Means faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 22, 2017.

The Sheriff’s Tactical Operations Patrol (STOP Team) of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is responsible for the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking with existing local programs targeting gun crime. This case is also being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.