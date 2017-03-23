Softball League Applications Accepted at Huntington Parks

 Thursday, March 23, 2017

Join the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s Adult Softball League as we swing into spring. Teams will play an average of sixteen games followed by a Double Elimination Tournament. League Play begins the week of April 24, 2017 (weather permitting). Players can choose from Men’s League and Coed League. Games will be played at Barr Field and the St Cloud Commons Fields.

The team entry fee is $600 and NSA sanctioning fees are included. Registration deadline is April 10. A Sign Up Meeting will be held on Monday, April 3 and a Managers Meeting will be held on Monday, April 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the St Cloud Commons Lodge. For more information call the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District at 304.696.5954. and check out Softball on our website at: ghprd.org

