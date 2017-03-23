Most read
Softball League Applications Accepted at Huntington Parks
Thursday, March 23, 2017 - 01:36 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The team entry fee is $600 and NSA sanctioning fees are included. Registration deadline is April 10. A Sign Up Meeting will be held on Monday, April 3 and a Managers Meeting will be held on Monday, April 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the St Cloud Commons Lodge. For more information call the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District at 304.696.5954. and check out Softball on our website at: ghprd.org