Grandparents: Is Your Home Safe for Your Grandchildren?

“It is nice to be able to have someplace like the West Virginia Poison Center to call when you doubt yourself or have a poison emergency,” said Deborah Burdett, a Charleston grandmother.

CHARLESTON, WV—Grandparents look forward to grandchildren visiting from near and far. But could a grandparent’s home be a danger for their grandchildren?

The West Virginia Poison Center offers these tips to help keep grandchildren safe while visiting grandparents.

Keep all products in their original containers.

Put all potential poisons away. Do not keep any medications or cleaning supplies out.

Keep an up-to-date list of all medications a person takes. This information can be critical if your grandchild eats any medications.

Carefully read all medication labels before giving to your grandchildren. Pay close attention to how the dose is measured and always use a standardized medication instrument—never a kitchen spoon.

Dispose of all products that are not regularly used, such as expired medications and unused cleaning supplies. If dangerous products are not in your home, a grandchild cannot get into them.

Even with childproofing, children are quick and accidents happen. Following an incident with pepper spray, Morgantown grandmother, Heather, said, “I’m very grateful that during a scary situation, the West Virginia Poison Center was a voice of calm and extremely helpful. “ Medical experts (doctors, pharmacists, and nurses) at the West Virginia Poison Center are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to answer calls about poison questions and emergencies.

Save the West Virginia Poison Center’s number in your cell phone and keep the number near your home phone for easy access for poison questions and emergencies. 1-800-222-1222.