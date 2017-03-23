Most read
- "Suspicious" Horse near Downtown Huntington Reunited with Owner
- Marshall alum wins prestigious NASA award, credits university’s digital forensics program for his success
- Former Huntington Detective, City, Supervisors Sued for Civil Rights Violations, Sexual Abuse
- Oak Ridge Demolition of Enriched Uranium Processing Plant Led to Radiation in the City's Sewer Facilities
- Downtown Huntington Sheetz Prepares to Open
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Walk with the Mayor Begins, Highlawn Next
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Shooting Near Huntington's Norway Avenue, Suspect at Large
- Huntington City Council to vote on Budget Estimate
Miller Named Vice President of Bank
Miller joined the Ohio Valley Bank family in 2010. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Business Administration from Fairmont State University. In his community, he inspires local youth as a volunteer coach for Winfield Youth Football, Winfield Little League, and Winfield Youth Basketball. He is also a member of Scott Depot Christ Fellowship.
Bryan Stepp, senior vice president and chief lending officer, said, “Miller’s promotion comes well deserved. He is an expert in the field of business lending, determined to provide the best one-on-one customer experience. We are lucky to have him as part of our management team.”
Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, operates 19 offices throughout western West Virginia and southern Ohio, including a technologically-advanced location in Barboursville. The Bank is owned by parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., which also owns Loan Central, a finance company specializing in loans and tax services. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The company’s website is www.ovbc.com