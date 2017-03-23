Miller Named Vice President of Bank

MILTON, W.Va. — Ohio Valley Bank Chairman Jeffrey E. Smith recently announced the promotion of Jay D. Miller to Vice President, Business Development Officer of Ohio Valley Bank. Miller will continue serving customers from the Bank’s offices in the Huntington area.

Miller joined the Ohio Valley Bank family in 2010. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Business Administration from Fairmont State University. In his community, he inspires local youth as a volunteer coach for Winfield Youth Football, Winfield Little League, and Winfield Youth Basketball. He is also a member of Scott Depot Christ Fellowship.

Bryan Stepp, senior vice president and chief lending officer, said, “Miller’s promotion comes well deserved. He is an expert in the field of business lending, determined to provide the best one-on-one customer experience. We are lucky to have him as part of our management team.”

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, operates 19 offices throughout western West Virginia and southern Ohio, including a technologically-advanced location in Barboursville. The Bank is owned by parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., which also owns Loan Central, a finance company specializing in loans and tax services. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The company’s website is www.ovbc.com



