Walk with the Mayor Begins, Highlawn Next
Mayor Steve Williams, Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, interim Fire Chief Jan Rader, Public Works Director Jim Insco and Planning and Development Director Scott Lemley attended the walk and took notes on several sidewalks that need to be repaired and several properties that contain code enforcement violations.
The next neighborhood walk is scheduled for 5:30 pm Wednesday, March 29, in Highlawn. The walk will start at McClelland Park.