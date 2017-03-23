Walk with the Mayor Begins, Highlawn Next

 Thursday, March 23, 2017
Walk with the Mayor Begins, Highlawn Next
Photo: Mayor's Office

Fairfield West resident and District 5 City Councilwoman Tonia Kay Paige joined Huntington Mayor Steve Williams for a stroll Tuesday, March 21.

Mayor Steve Williams, Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli, interim Fire Chief Jan Rader, Public Works Director Jim Insco and Planning and Development Director Scott Lemley attended the walk and took notes on several sidewalks that need to be repaired and several properties that contain code enforcement violations.

The next neighborhood walk is scheduled for 5:30 pm Wednesday, March 29, in Highlawn. The walk will start at McClelland Park.

