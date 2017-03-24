Marshall Day at the Capitol to take place next Thursday

Kelly green will be in evidence at the West Virginia State Capitol Thursday, March 30, as the university celebrates the annual Marshall Day at the Capitol.

Representatives from Marshall, including Marco the Bison, will be at the Capitol from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., greeting visitors and interacting with legislators. More than 40 displays promoting a variety of programs will be set up during the event, which is being organized by Marshall’s office of alumni relations.

“Once again it is a privilege to spend time with our elected state leaders at the West Virginia Capitol Complex and showcase the numerous programs and ongoing projects at Marshall University,” said Matt Hayes, executive director of alumni relations. “There are so many great things to talk about where Marshall University is concerned and this is our day to position those topics center stage in the eyes of our state legislators.”

Hayes said representatives from Marshall will be hosting exhibits, greeting visitors and interacting with legislators, while emphasizing that every Marshall degree earned is an investment in the future of West Virginia.

Participating departments are encouraged to use the Twitter hashtag #MarshallUDay for tweets that day.