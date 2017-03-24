Most read
- Belle, Beast and Chorus Visit Marquee Pullman IMAGES
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Medical resident to receive national research award for pediatrics work
- Marshall alum wins prestigious NASA award, credits university’s digital forensics program for his success
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- "Suspicious" Horse near Downtown Huntington Reunited with Owner
- Walk with the Mayor Begins, Highlawn Next
- Downtown Huntington Sheetz Prepares to Open
- Oak Ridge Demolition of Enriched Uranium Processing Plant Led to Radiation in the City's Sewer Facilities
- Miller Named Vice President of Bank
Full Schedule of Walks with Mayor Williams
-- Wednesday, March 29, Highlawn. Walk will start at McClelland Park, 2700 Riverview Ave.
-- Tuesday, April 4, Westmoreland. Walk will start at Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road.
-- Thursday, April 13, Guyandotte, Walk will start at Guyandotte Public Library, 203 Richmond St.
-- Tuesday, April 25, downtown Huntington. Walk will start at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, 925 4th Ave.
-- Thursday, April 27, Southside. Walk will start at Miller Park, corner of 7th Street and 11 ½ Alley.
-- Monday, May 1, Enslow Park. Walk will start at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, 1338 Enslow Blvd.
-- Tuesday, May 9, Fairfield East and Walnut Hills. Walk will start at Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave.
-- Thursday, May 11, West End. Walk will start at 14th Street West Gazebo.
This schedule is subject to change due to weather. Watch for updates on this page, on Twitter (@huntingtoncity) and through local media.