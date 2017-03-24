Full Schedule of Walks with Mayor Williams

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, March 24, 2017 - 18:33 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Spring neighborhood walk schedule has been announced. Join Mayor Steve Williams, City Council members and representatives of the Police, Fire, Public Works and Planning and Development departments on these walks!

(All walk times will be 5:30-7 p.m.)

-- Wednesday, March 29, Highlawn. Walk will start at McClelland Park, 2700 Riverview Ave.

-- Tuesday, April 4, Westmoreland. Walk will start at Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road.

-- Thursday, April 13, Guyandotte, Walk will start at Guyandotte Public Library, 203 Richmond St.

-- Tuesday, April 25, downtown Huntington. Walk will start at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, 925 4th Ave.

-- Thursday, April 27, Southside. Walk will start at Miller Park, corner of 7th Street and 11 ½ Alley.

-- Monday, May 1, Enslow Park. Walk will start at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, 1338 Enslow Blvd.

-- Tuesday, May 9, Fairfield East and Walnut Hills. Walk will start at Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave.

-- Thursday, May 11, West End. Walk will start at 14th Street West Gazebo.

This schedule is subject to change due to weather. Watch for updates on this page, on Twitter (@huntingtoncity) and through local media.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus