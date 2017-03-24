Spring Photography Workshop at Twin Falls Resort State Park April 7-9, 2017

MULLENS, W.Va. – Photographers, both amateur and professional, are invited to attend the annual Spring Photography Workshop at Twin Falls State Park April 7-9, 2017. The workshop teaches new skills and helps hone photography methods. The agenda covers an array of topics, from equipment and composition, to photography, natural light, people, action photography, digital imaging and computer software use. The instructors are Steve Shaluta and Steven Wayne Rotsch.





“If you enjoy nature photography with digital or film cameras, you will find this weekend event a spring beauty,” said Cody Cochran, activities coordinator at Twin Falls.



Steve Shaluta, a locomotive engineer turned photographer, has had his photography appear in countless advertisements, newspapers and magazines, with more than 300 covers to his credit. He has published seven books, his latest being "Wonders of West Virginia," a coffee table photography book. Shaluta retired recently as a state photographer for the Department of Commerce. He continues his freelance career.



Steven Wayne Rotsch is an international award-winning outdoors photographer. Having been a photojournalist for The Associated Press, St. Louis Globe-Democrat, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The State-Journal and Clarksburg Exponent-Telegram, he has been in the editorial and commercial photography business since 1975. Rotsch has served as a state photographer for the governor’s office for many years.



Spring Photography Workshop packages include lodging, lunch Saturday, breakfast Sunday, and all break refreshments throughout the workshop. Prices are based on double occupancy. A two-night stay in a two queen is $225.98. A two-night stay in a one king is $233.14. A two-night stay in a two-bedroom cabin will be $246.58. A two-night stay in a two double will be $217.46. Single occupancy accommodation also is available.



Twin Falls State Resort Park is located near Mullens in Wyoming County. It's most photographed site is the Pioneer Farm. The park features a 47-room lodge, 14 vacations cabins, a championship golf course, campground, and hiking and mountain biking trails. A full-service restaurant and conference center attracts meetings and reunions year-round. Learn more at www.twinfallsresort.com or call 304-643-2931.

