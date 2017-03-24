Former Social Security Lawyer Indicated Judge Paid $10,000 a Month

A flamboyant Pikeville social security disability attorney has pleaded guilty to one count of stealing from the Social Security Administration and one count of paying illegal gratuities to a federa

l judge. Eric Conn, who once had Miss Kentucky on the payroll as a public relations assistant.

The plea agreement said Conn faked X ray reports and mental impairment examinations.

The social security administration paid his firm $23 million dollars from August 2005 to September 2015. He faces up to twelve years prison and must forfeit his home and property.

Conn stated in the agreement that Huntington Judge David B. Daugherty received $8,000 to $14,000 per month for delivering favorable rulings.

Two Huntington office whistle blowers are suing under the False Claims Act to receive a portion of the funds.

Daugherty and psychologist Alfred Adkins have entered pleas of innocent.

