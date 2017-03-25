Portland Neighbors Sue Precision Castparts for Alleged Toxic Emissions

Precision Castparts, the parent of Huntington's Special Metals, faces a Portland , Oregon suit by six neighbors alleging toxic air emissions have harmed their health and decreased property values.

Two complaints have been filed that allege releasing significant amounts of arsenic, nickel, and chromium , and other toxic materials and heavy metals into the air.

A member of the South Portland Air Quality coalition, which has protested the company’s pollution in recent months, applauded the legal action. “Where government regulators have long ignored the well-being of the community and have failed to keep Precision Castparts accountable for air and water pollution, we hope the class action lawsuit will keep the company accountable for its industrial pollution,” said Amy O’Connor in the Portland Tribune dated July 14, 2016.

The complaint states (as quoted in the Portland Tribune):

“Prolonged exposure to the pollutants emitted from PCC is potentially catastrophic to human health.” It says people are exposed to the pollution via skin contact and inhalation, with the ingestion of contaminated soils and dust, and with the consumption of produce grown within the plume of contamination.

“Because PCC’s emissions not only contaminate the air, but also contaminate the soil, grass, plants and homes throughout the community, people living in this neighborhood continue to be exposed to dangerous levels of hazardous pollutants on a daily basis,” the suit alleges. “Thus, even if PCC ceased its South Portland Operations today, plaintiffs’ and class members’ properties would remain contaminated,” and would “continue to be exposed to these contaminants.”

For full story, see:

http://pamplinmedia.com/pt/9-news/314811-193218-neighbors-file-suits-aga... .

http://portlandtribune.com/sl/329277-209050-neighbors-weigh-in-on-precis...

Editor's Note: The Huntington venue once contained an Atomic Energy Commission operated facility that processed and recycled uranium enriched fuels from the nation's three nuclear gaseous diffusion plants.

