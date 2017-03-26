Most read
- Suspect At Large Following Huntington Shooting
- At Least 15 Shot at Cincinnati Nightclub; One Dead
- Belle, Beast and Chorus Visit Marquee Pullman IMAGES
- Former Social Security Lawyer Indicated Judge Paid $10,000 a Month
- Portland Neighbors Sue Precision Castparts for Alleged Toxic Emissions
- Marshall alum wins prestigious NASA award, credits university’s digital forensics program for his success
- OP ED: West Virginia has Strong Connection to Youth and Voting
- Downtown Huntington Sheetz Prepares to Open
- "Suspicious" Horse near Downtown Huntington Reunited with Owner
- Finance Committee to Discuss AFSCME Collective Bargaining Agreement
Best Friends for Adoption at American Legion IMAGES
Martha Cummings, president of ASAP, said in the early afternoon, one pet had been adopted and one had acquired a foster home.
ASAP assists the shelter in providing funds for vet care and promoting adoption events every weekend.
The next event will be Saturday, April 1 from 12 noon until 4 p.m. at Bella Consignments, 1104 20th Street for a lularoe raffle fundraiser.
During the budget hearings Mayor Steve Williams, who chairs the animal control board, praised employees and volunteers for their work at the shelter.
"It's amazing what they have done by partnering with rescue groups," Williams told council. He indicated the shelter could be stated as "no kill," since only ill and vicious animals are put down.
"I dare you to leave without an animal," the Mayor said.
The number for the shelter is 304-696-5111 if anyone is interested in fostering or adopting. Visit ASAP's Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/ASAP-Advocates-Saving-Adoptable-Pets-5017747499...