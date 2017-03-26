Best Friends for Adoption at American Legion IMAGES

Sunday, March 26, 2017 - 03:14 Story and Photos by Crystal St. Clair

Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP) visited American Legion Post 16 on Saturday afternoon, March 25.

They brought dogs and cats from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter. 

Martha Cummings, president of ASAP, said in the early afternoon, one pet had been adopted and one had acquired a foster home.

ASAP assists the shelter in providing funds for vet care and promoting adoption events every weekend.

The next event will be Saturday, April 1 from 12 noon until 4 p.m. at Bella Consignments, 1104 20th Street for a lularoe raffle fundraiser.

During the budget hearings Mayor Steve Williams, who chairs the animal control board, praised employees and volunteers for their work at the shelter.

"It's amazing what they have done by partnering with rescue groups," Williams told council. He indicated the shelter could be stated as "no kill," since only ill and vicious animals are put down.

"I dare you to leave without an animal," the Mayor said.

The number for the shelter is 304-696-5111 if anyone is interested in fostering or adopting. Visit ASAP's Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/ASAP-Advocates-Saving-Adoptable-Pets-5017747499...

 

