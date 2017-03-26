Finance Committee to Discuss AFSCME Collective Bargaining Agreement

Prior to the Monday, March 27 Huntington City Council meeting, the Administration Finance Committee meets at 6 p.m. in council chambers to discuss the collective bargaining agreement recently ratified by Local 598 AFSCME.

Meanwhile, retired firefighter Herschel Marshall filed a complaint against the city March 7 seeking relief from the administrative decision for more expensive health insurance coverage (with less benefits). Marshall's suit claims that the decision --- effective April 1 --- is a breach of their prior collective bargaining agreement.

This suit has been consolidated with one filed by retired FOP members alleging that the decision violates state law. No date has been scheduled on a hearing for prospective injunctive relief.