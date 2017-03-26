Most read
- Suspect At Large Following Huntington Shooting
- At Least 15 Shot at Cincinnati Nightclub; One Dead
- Former Social Security Lawyer Indicated Judge Paid $10,000 a Month
- Belle, Beast and Chorus Visit Marquee Pullman IMAGES
- Portland Neighbors Sue Precision Castparts for Alleged Toxic Emissions
- Marshall alum wins prestigious NASA award, credits university’s digital forensics program for his success
- OP ED: West Virginia has Strong Connection to Youth and Voting
- Downtown Huntington Sheetz Prepares to Open
- "Suspicious" Horse near Downtown Huntington Reunited with Owner
- Finance Committee to Discuss AFSCME Collective Bargaining Agreement
Finance Committee to Discuss AFSCME Collective Bargaining Agreement
Sunday, March 26, 2017 - 04:02 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Meanwhile, retired firefighter Herschel Marshall filed a complaint against the city March 7 seeking relief from the administrative decision for more expensive health insurance coverage (with less benefits). Marshall's suit claims that the decision --- effective April 1 --- is a breach of their prior collective bargaining agreement.
This suit has been consolidated with one filed by retired FOP members alleging that the decision violates state law. No date has been scheduled on a hearing for prospective injunctive relief.