At Least 15 Shot at Cincinnati Nightclub; One Dead

 Sunday, March 26, 2017 - 04:23 Updated 2 hours ago
Cincinnati Police Dept. Photo

Fifteen people have been shot and one has died following a shooting rampage at the Cameo Nightclub at 4601 Kellogg Avenue in Cincinnati. WLWT reported that the incident happened at 1 a.m.

Several of the victims have life threatening injuries. A police spokesman expects a long night. One hospital has received eight victims. 

Police are interviewing eyewitnesses and victims. Many fled when the shots rang out. Police told WLWT that the club has a history of incidents.

It has not been determined if there was one or multiple shooters.

