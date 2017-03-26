Most read
- Suspect At Large Following Huntington Shooting
- At Least 15 Shot at Cincinnati Nightclub; One Dead
- Former Social Security Lawyer Indicated Judge Paid $10,000 a Month
- Belle, Beast and Chorus Visit Marquee Pullman IMAGES
- Portland Neighbors Sue Precision Castparts for Alleged Toxic Emissions
- Marshall alum wins prestigious NASA award, credits university’s digital forensics program for his success
- OP ED: West Virginia has Strong Connection to Youth and Voting
- Downtown Huntington Sheetz Prepares to Open
- "Suspicious" Horse near Downtown Huntington Reunited with Owner
- Finance Committee to Discuss AFSCME Collective Bargaining Agreement
DEVELOPING
At Least 15 Shot at Cincinnati Nightclub; One Dead
Police are interviewing eyewitnesses and victims. Many fled when the shots rang out. Police told WLWT that the club has a history of incidents.
It has not been determined if there was one or multiple shooters.