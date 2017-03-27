Retired Cammack Principal and Altizer Kindergarten Aide Named “West Virginia History Heroes”

Retired Cabell County Schools principal and teacher John F. Hanna and Altizer Elementary classroom aide/paraprofessional Lisa Harbour are being recognized as a West Virginia History Heroes by the West Virginia Archives and History Commission.

A news release from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History states, “the purpose of the annual award is “to give state level recognition to individuals chosen for dedicated service on behalf of an organization’s programs or for a recent significant contribution to state and local history through research, interpretation, publication, or preservation.”

Mr. Hanna, who was the final principal at Cammack Elementary, was nominated for the award by the Cabell-Wayne Historical Society.

“Though now retired, John F. Hanna’s work teaching Cabell County elementary school children about West Virginia history is as enduring and significant today as it was when he first wrote his first Golden Horseshoe tests for students at the now defunct Monroe Elementary School in 1993,” says Joseph N. Geiger, Jr., Director of the West Virginia Archives and History Commission.

“He continued the tests when he moved to Cammack, now Southside Elementary, where approximately 500 students take the test every February. Provided with study guides, PK-5 students have several weeks to learn about the state before being grade-specific tests. Thousands of students have taken Hanna’s exams over the years, and additional schools have begun to give the tests.”

Since leaving Cabell County Schools, John Hanna has continued to create learning experiences for young children as an author of children’s literature. His original titles include “Vincent J. Muggs Googles the Earth”, and “Vincent J. Muggs What If”. More information about his published works can be found on his website at http://sbprabooks.com/johnfairbankshanna/.

By day, Lisa Harbour is a classroom aide/paraprofessional at Altizer Elementary. However, per her nomination, she was “tossed into the deep end of the pool when she joined Guyandotte Civil War Days and Raid on Guyandotte, West Virginia. She not only stepped into the office of treasurer but also became involved in the Program and Ladies Tea committees. Harbour compiled and organized ads and articles for the annual event program. In addition, she organized and staged the annual ladies’ tea, a period dress event attended by more than 100 women. To say she has proven herself in grand style would be an understatement.” Harbour was nominated for the award by Guyandotte Civil War Days and Raid on Guyandotte, Inc.

Mr. Hanna and Ms. Harbour were both honored at a special West Virginia History Day ceremony conducted at the Capitol Complex in Charleston Thursday, March 9, 2017.

For more information, please contact the West Virginia Division of Culture and History by calling (304) 558-0220.