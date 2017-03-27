Most read
Huntington High School Invites Community to Family Fun Night
Staff members and club representatives will be showcasing their classwork and projects. Activities will include a cake walk, games, and hands on demonstrations. The baseball and softball teams will be offering free admission to their games “on the hill” that evening. Cafeteria staff will be offering a taste testing of new products in the school cafeteria. Free refreshments will also be available while they last.To reserve vendor space, please contact Shawna Francis at Huntington High School by calling (304) 528-6439 or by email at stfrancis@k12.wv.us.