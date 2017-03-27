Huntington High School Invites Community to Family Fun Night

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, March 27, 2017 - 03:38 Updated 1 hour ago

The Huntington High School Wellness Academy, staff and community would like to invite everyone to its annual Family Fun Night Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.  More than 40 community vendors will be exhibiting their services.

Staff members and club representatives will be showcasing their classwork and projects.   Activities will include a cake walk, games, and hands on demonstrations.  The baseball and softball teams will be offering free admission to their games “on the hill” that evening.  Cafeteria staff will be offering a taste testing of new products in the school cafeteria. Free refreshments will also be available while they last.  

To reserve vendor space, please contact Shawna Francis at Huntington High School by calling (304) 528-6439 or by email at stfrancis@k12.wv.us.  
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus