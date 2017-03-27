International comedy sensation Comic/Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham “Perfectly Unbalanced” Tour

Dunham along with his cohorts are currently on the second leg of their wildly successful “PerfectlyUnbalanced” International Tour. Jeff’s faithful legion of fans fill concert venues and arenas in droves to experience comedy at its best. The sixty two city tour includes stops in the US, Canada and the UK. The show is packed with new surprises and old favorites.

Jeff Dunham continues to play to sold out audiences worldwide. He will be at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena April 5 @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at www.jeffdunham.com

Jeff’s commitment to his craft and relentless innovation will be recognized as his one of a kind comedy empire has been nominated to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The dedication ceremony will take place in fall 2017. He and his famed crew just surpassed yet another milestone, garnering over one million subscribers on You Tube. Recently Dunham had the privilege of playing the prestigious Carnegie Hall, one of the most famous venues in the world.

In October, Jeff and his hilariously devilish partners hosted the Food Networks “Halloween Baking Championships.” The countries top bakers competed to create ghoulishly delicious confections.

Over the past 46 years Dunham and his world famous characters; Walter, Achmed, Bubba J, Peanutand Jose Jalapenohave garnered numerous accolades; from being named Forbes' Celebrity 100 list of Most Powerful Entertainers, as well as setting the Guinness World Records for the “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour,” tosetting the record for viewership on Comedy Central. He has sold more than 7 million DVDs worldwide and has nearly a billion views on YouTube.

Dunham’sseventh comedy special Jeff Dunham: “Unhinged in Hollywood,”aired on NBC earning the top spot as the Most-Watched Non-Sports program in primetime viewing in the period. “Unhinged in Hollywood” is available on DVD/Blu-ray nationwide.

The famed comedian has literally been all over the map, visiting five continents and twenty countries including the UK, South Africa, Australia, the Middle East, and Asia where he continuously performed to sold-out arenas.

Dunham has carved a unique corner in the comedy world that’s as funny as it is popular.The New York Times Magazine declared Jeff Dunham “the most successful comedian working in America.” He has been named Pollstar’s #1 Comedy Tour in North America for three years running as well as their Top Worldwide Tour for two years in a row.

Visit: www.jeffdunham.com, twitter: @jeffdunham, facebook.com/JeffDunham