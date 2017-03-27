Huntington woman pleads guilty to federal heroin charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington woman who was caught with heroin in 2016 pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Ashley Dawn Smith, 24, entered her guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

On March 30, 2016, agents with the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence located at 1814 7th Avenue in Huntington. When agents entered the residence, Smith concealed approximately 45 grams of heroin on her person. During the search, agents recovered a loaded 9mm pistol, digital scales, inositol powder used to cut heroin for distribution, and a magic bullet blender used to mix heroin. Smith was arrested based on a warrant from Putnam County and then transported to the Huntington Police Department, where she provided agents with the heroin that she had hidden.

Smith faces up to 20 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on June 26, 2017.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is responsible for the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.