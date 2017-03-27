Detroit man pleads guilty to selling Heroin in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man who was part of a group selling heroin in Huntington in 2015 pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Corey Lebron Blevins, 24, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Between July and October of 2015, Blevins and others distributed heroin that was transported from Michigan to the Huntington area. On July 9, 2015, the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 126 Olive Street in Huntington. Agents located Blevins and another individual in the residence. Agents also seized over $6,000 in cash and an AR-style pistol that Blevins admitted he possessed. On October 5, 2015, the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted another search at 1826 Old 16th Street Road in Huntington. Agents again located Blevins inside the residence, as well as two other individuals. During the search, agents seized over 300 grams of heroin and over $51,000 in cash. Blevins admitted that he and the other individuals intended to sell the heroin.

Blevins faces at least five and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 26, 2017.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.