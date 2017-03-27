Huntington's First Woman Fire Chief Beams,"Whatever They Choose to Be , Young Girls Can Be That"

A nearly sobbing Rader said, "I'm overwhelmed and humbled by the support of this council and everybody in the audience," adding "my poor family knows what a fight it has been."

Huntington City Council has unanimously and to a standing ovation confirmed the appointment of Jan Rader as Huntington Fire Chief.

Chief Rader, a registered nurse, has been preparing for this day since her hiring in 1994. Telling several young women in the audience she is an example of "what ever you choose to be, they can do that."

Photo: Mayor's Office

Mayor Steve Williams called her "the right person for the right reasons," adding that she has risen through the ranks, understands fire service , has a vision, compassion , intellectual curiosity , and determination."

Prior to her appointment, Williams stressed, " [the chief's job will require] decisions that would isolate her from those you have served for the last two decades"

Rader's "doggedly determined" response was: "You will not be able to understand this being a man. My determination and commitment to this job has been tested every day of my existence. I've been preparing for this since my hire date in Aug 1994."

VIDEO BY MAYOR'S OFFICE:

https://www.facebook.com/133857096625209/videos/1500196559991249