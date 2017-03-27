Most read
- West Huntington Drug Bust
- Oak Ridge Demolition of Enriched Uranium Processing Plant Led to Radiation in the City's Sewer Facilities
- Marshall University to hold 10th annual fundraiser for children with communication and swallowing disorders
- UPDATED: Suspect Wanted in Huntington Murder Arrested in Tennessee
- City to mark observance of MLK holiday with Dream House
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Finance Committee Hears Highlights of Local 598 Labor Management
- Retired Cammack Principal and Altizer Kindergarten Aide Named “West Virginia History Heroes”
- Downtown Huntington Sheetz Prepares to Open
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
Huntington's First Woman Fire Chief Beams,"Whatever They Choose to Be , Young Girls Can Be That"
Chief Rader, a registered nurse, has been preparing for this day since her hiring in 1994. Telling several young women in the audience she is an example of "what ever you choose to be, they can do that."
Mayor Steve Williams called her "the right person for the right reasons," adding that she has risen through the ranks, understands fire service , has a vision, compassion , intellectual curiosity , and determination."
Prior to her appointment, Williams stressed, " [the chief's job will require] decisions that would isolate her from those you have served for the last two decades"
Rader's "doggedly determined" response was: "You will not be able to understand this being a man. My determination and commitment to this job has been tested every day of my existence. I've been preparing for this since my hire date in Aug 1994."
VIDEO BY MAYOR'S OFFICE:
https://www.facebook.com/133857096625209/videos/1500196559991249