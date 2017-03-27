West Huntington Drug Bust

 Monday, March 27, 2017 - 19:56 Updated 7 hours ago
BREAKING ... According to sources a bust Monday afternoon March 27 at W. Tenth Street and W. Fifth Avenue (between Jefferson and Adams) yielded about four ounces of heroin, coke, meth, a stolen vehicle and a shotgun.

Here's a video from Facebook courtesy of David Williams

 

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1458630440876095

 

Alligator Jackson's Inside Huntington WV

Raid today on West 10th Thanks to my friend T

 

