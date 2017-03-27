Huntington Council Unanimously Approves Budget

Huntington City Council this evening approved a $46.2 million budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which begins July 1. The budget would allow the Police Department to bring back five of the ten officers who were laid off in January. It would increasing the total number of officers from 98 to 103.

The Fire Department is budgeted to remain at 88 firefighters for next fiscal year. However, it has applied for a federal grant to increase that number by seven.

If the grant is awarded, it would be in effect for three years and provide funds to hire back seven firefighters who were laid off in January. The grant would come with a 25 percent match (approximately $100,000) from the city during the first two years and a 65 percent match (approximately $269,000) in the final year.

The budget also includes $1.6 million for paving next fiscal year.