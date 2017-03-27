Most read
- West Huntington Drug Bust
- Oak Ridge Demolition of Enriched Uranium Processing Plant Led to Radiation in the City's Sewer Facilities
- Marshall University to hold 10th annual fundraiser for children with communication and swallowing disorders
- UPDATED: Suspect Wanted in Huntington Murder Arrested in Tennessee
- City to mark observance of MLK holiday with Dream House
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Finance Committee Hears Highlights of Local 598 Labor Management
- Retired Cammack Principal and Altizer Kindergarten Aide Named “West Virginia History Heroes”
- Downtown Huntington Sheetz Prepares to Open
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
Huntington Council Unanimously Approves Budget
Monday, March 27, 2017 - 22:07 Edited from a Press Release
The Fire Department is budgeted to remain at 88 firefighters for next fiscal year. However, it has applied for a federal grant to increase that number by seven.
If the grant is awarded, it would be in effect for three years and provide funds to hire back seven firefighters who were laid off in January. The grant would come with a 25 percent match (approximately $100,000) from the city during the first two years and a 65 percent match (approximately $269,000) in the final year.
The budget also includes $1.6 million for paving next fiscal year.