Most read
- West Huntington Drug Bust
- Oak Ridge Demolition of Enriched Uranium Processing Plant Led to Radiation in the City's Sewer Facilities
- Marshall University to hold 10th annual fundraiser for children with communication and swallowing disorders
- Finance Committee Hears Highlights of Local 598 Labor Management
- UPDATED: Suspect Wanted in Huntington Murder Arrested in Tennessee
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Huntington's First Woman Fire Chief Beams,"Whatever They Choose to Be , Young Girls Can Be That"
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
- Huntington woman pleads guilty to federal heroin charge
- International comedy sensation Comic/Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham “Perfectly Unbalanced” Tour
“Terror Under the Tent” murder mystery dinner theater at North Bend State Park, April 8, 2017
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 - 01:54 Edited from a Press Release
“Terror Under the Tent” finds the Fumbling Bros. Circus in town. Dinner theater guests will witness the amazing talents of tight rope walkers, jugglers, magicians, the fierce lion tamer, the lady psychic, the outrageous strong man and the bearded lady. However, a murder has been committed. It will be up to attendees to collect clues and catch the killer.
The production is written and directed by Concord University theater instructor Karen Vuranch and will be performed by students in her theater class. It will be played for laughs and is suitable for all ages.
Dinner seatings are scheduled at 6 and 7 p.m., with the play following at 8 p.m. Packages include North Bend’s dinner buffet, and overnight guests can enjoy a hot breakfast buffet. The murder mystery overnight package for two sharing a room is $180. The cost to attend dinner and the show only is $50 per person. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 304-643-2931.
North Bend State Park, near Cairo off U.S. 50, is open year-round and features a comfortable lodge, vacation cabins, a campground and a restaurant. North Bend Lake and North Bend Rail Trail are featured outdoor facilities popular for hiking, biking and fishing. More information is available at www.northbendsp.com.