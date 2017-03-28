“Terror Under the Tent” murder mystery dinner theater at North Bend State Park, April 8, 2017

CAIRO, W.Va. – Can you identify the murderer … after you’ve enjoyed a hearty meal? “Terror Under the Tent” is a murder mystery dinner theater to be held at North Bend State Park the evening of Saturday, April 8, 2017.





“Terror Under the Tent” finds the Fumbling Bros. Circus in town. Dinner theater guests will witness the amazing talents of tight rope walkers, jugglers, magicians, the fierce lion tamer, the lady psychic, the outrageous strong man and the bearded lady. However, a murder has been committed. It will be up to attendees to collect clues and catch the killer.



The production is written and directed by Concord University theater instructor Karen Vuranch and will be performed by students in her theater class. It will be played for laughs and is suitable for all ages.



Dinner seatings are scheduled at 6 and 7 p.m., with the play following at 8 p.m. Packages include North Bend’s dinner buffet, and overnight guests can enjoy a hot breakfast buffet. The murder mystery overnight package for two sharing a room is $180. The cost to attend dinner and the show only is $50 per person. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 304-643-2931.



North Bend State Park, near Cairo off U.S. 50, is open year-round and features a comfortable lodge, vacation cabins, a campground and a restaurant. North Bend Lake and North Bend Rail Trail are featured outdoor facilities popular for hiking, biking and fishing. More information is available at www.northbendsp.com

