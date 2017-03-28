Most read
- West Huntington Drug Bust
- Oak Ridge Demolition of Enriched Uranium Processing Plant Led to Radiation in the City's Sewer Facilities
- Marshall University to hold 10th annual fundraiser for children with communication and swallowing disorders
- UPDATED: Suspect Wanted in Huntington Murder Arrested in Tennessee
- City to mark observance of MLK holiday with Dream House
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Finance Committee Hears Highlights of Local 598 Labor Management
- Retired Cammack Principal and Altizer Kindergarten Aide Named “West Virginia History Heroes”
- Downtown Huntington Sheetz Prepares to Open
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
Annapolis Has Nearly Double Overdoses in First Months of 2017
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 - 02:07 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
According to Anne Arundel County Police, a total of 16 overdoses were reported — with three of the cases proving fatal — between 8:42 a.m. on March 7 and 3:43 a.m. on March 8.
Now, Annapolis has scheduled sessions of the "Not My Child" program which discusses drug use by children and adults by providing facts concerning abuse of prescription drugs and escalation of heroin use.