Annapolis Has Nearly Double Overdoses in First Months of 2017

 Tuesday, March 28, 2017 - 02:07 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
 Annapolis , Maryland and Anne Arundel County has far exceeded its overdose totals from 2016, based on an article in Annapolis Patch. As of March 17, there have been 21 deaths there; the same number died in twelve months of 2016. Records show there have been 218 overdoses so far in 2017, compared with 126 a year ago.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, a total of 16 overdoses were reported — with three of the cases proving fatal — between 8:42 a.m. on March 7 and 3:43 a.m. on March 8.

Now, Annapolis has scheduled sessions of the "Not My Child" program which discusses drug use by children and adults by providing facts concerning abuse of prescription drugs and escalation of heroin use.

