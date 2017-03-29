Climb or rappel at North Bend State Park’s April “Quest” adventure

CAIRO, W.Va. – Rock climbing and rappelling are fun outdoors activities, but only if they are done safely. North Bend State Park is offering “Quest” training for beginners in April.

Called “John’s Quest,” the package is a two-hour introduction to climbing and rappelling for two people, plus overnight camping. All needed climbing and safety gear and camping equipment is provided. The fee is $175 for two people. John’s Quest will be available again in September.

“We have hosted couples, friends, parent and youth duos and generational blends for this popular Quest,” said Steve Jones, North Bend State Park superintendent.

Quest is an ala carte outdoor adventure, customized to meet a person’s leisure time and interest. Individuals or groups can build and package a Quest by choosing from backcountry camping, canoe/kayaking, biking, backpacking, hiking, yoga, navigation, nature interpretation and other adventure activities at North Bend State Park over the course of a year.

Scheduled Quests for the next few months include a cycling tour in May, a kayaking excursion in June, backcountry camping in July and mountain biking basics in August. To learn more about Quest activity packages and experiences at North Bend State Park, visit www.northbendsp.com or call 304-643-2931.