Putnam County felon sentenced to federal prison for gun crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Putnam County man was sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for a gun charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Troy Walter Simpson, 39, of Liberty, previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On December 15, 2014, law enforcement went to interview Simpson at his residence located at 198 Fisher Ridge Road in Liberty. Law enforcement had received a report that Simpson had multiple firearms in his residence. When officers spoke with Simpson, he admitted having the guns and gave permission to enter his residence to retrieve them. Officers subsequently located and seized a Marlin Model 30AS, .30-30 caliber rifle and a Harrington & Richardson, Topper Model shotgun. Simpson was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2007 felony conviction in Putnam County Circuit Court for conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking with existing local programs targeting gun crime.