Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement Regarding HB 3062 which Impacts Substance Abuse Fighting Funding

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement regarding a Tuesday vote regarding House Bill 3062.



Tuesday’s action, which turned back the responsible foresight of the House Finance Committee, reduced the proposed cap on the Attorney General’s consumer protection fund from $6 million to $4 million.





"We oppose any efforts to gut our consumer protection fund, which includes the state’s substance abuse fighting unit. Now is not the time to let up on fighting substance abuse.



“I urge the Legislature to reverse course. This legislation would benefit tremendously from further consideration to prevent any unintended and negative consequences.



“My office has done more than any other to return money. Since 2013, my office has returned approximately $36.25 million in monies to the state and has brought in many millions more to state agency clients and consumers.



“This Legislature should not kill the goose that lays the golden eggs.”

