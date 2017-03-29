Most read
- West Huntington Drug Bust
- Huntington's First Woman Fire Chief Beams,"Whatever They Choose to Be , Young Girls Can Be That"
- Annapolis Has Nearly Double Overdoses in First Months of 2017
- Oak Ridge Demolition of Enriched Uranium Processing Plant Led to Radiation in the City's Sewer Facilities
- Huntington woman pleads guilty to federal heroin charge
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Huntington Council Unanimously Approves Budget
- Finance Committee Hears Highlights of Local 598 Labor Management
- HarbisonWalker International Selects Location for New Monolithics Refractory Plant
- Batman and Batgirl Visit Marquee Pullman with friends for "Lego Batman" debut
Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement Regarding HB 3062 which Impacts Substance Abuse Fighting Funding
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 - 04:48 Edited from a Press Release
"We oppose any efforts to gut our consumer protection fund, which includes the state’s substance abuse fighting unit. Now is not the time to let up on fighting substance abuse.
“I urge the Legislature to reverse course. This legislation would benefit tremendously from further consideration to prevent any unintended and negative consequences.
“My office has done more than any other to return money. Since 2013, my office has returned approximately $36.25 million in monies to the state and has brought in many millions more to state agency clients and consumers.
“This Legislature should not kill the goose that lays the golden eggs.”