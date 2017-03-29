Attorney General Morrisey Appreciates President Trump’s Invitation to Witness Signature Victory in Obama Coal Fight

 Wednesday, March 29, 2017 - 02:51 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey expressed appreciation for President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend Tuesday’s signing of an executive order undoing the so-called Clean Power Plan. 

 
Attorney General Morrisey helped lead a coalition of 27 states and state agencies in challenging the regulation and winning a stay to block its enforcement. He provided this expanded statement after attending the White House ceremony.
 
“It was an honor to stand alongside President Trump on this victorious day that means so much to those who call West Virginia home.

“My office has led the fight on all counts because this is something that matters to every West Virginian. We spent numerous hours drafting arguments, rulemaking comments and legal briefs which ultimately stopped the Obama-era order from taking effect. 
 
“These efforts yielded a nationwide stay in February 2016, a crucial victory that built a bridge to President Trump’s action, ensuring the hard work of coal miners will not be subjected to federal overreach that would have devastated miners, their families and entire communities. 

"This is the shot in the arm coal needs to encourage people to place their bets on West Virginia again. My office will continue to do everything in our power to protect the Mountain State from unchecked federal overreach." 
 
Read the Attorney General’s press release celebrating Tuesday’s victory at http://bit.ly/2ovsW3L.
