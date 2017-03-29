Huntington Forestry Group Seeks Volunteers

The Huntington Urban Forestry Advisory Committee is seeking volunteers to help plant 300 seedling trees in pots at River and Rail Nursery on Route 2 (7135 Ohio River Road) this Sunday, April 2, at 2 pm.

The seedlings were donated through a grant from the WEst Virginia Department of Forestry’s Mountaineer Treeways Program.

The seedlings will be potted and nurtured for a couple of years before eventually being planted on public property in the city. Some will be planted in parks, but most will be planted on city rights-of-way as part of a long-range plan to reforest the city's neighborhoods.

The Committee will begin planting 600 trees that have been growing over the past two years this fall. If volunteers have gloves and a shovel to bring they will be useful. All are welcome. Contact Courtney Proctor Cross at 304-544-5891 for more information.