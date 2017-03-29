Most read
Huntington Forestry Group Seeks Volunteers
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 - 20:35 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The seedlings were donated through a grant from the WEst Virginia Department of Forestry’s Mountaineer Treeways Program.
The seedlings will be potted and nurtured for a couple of years before eventually being planted on public property in the city. Some will be planted in parks, but most will be planted on city rights-of-way as part of a long-range plan to reforest the city's neighborhoods.
The Committee will begin planting 600 trees that have been growing over the past two years this fall. If volunteers have gloves and a shovel to bring they will be useful. All are welcome. Contact Courtney Proctor Cross at 304-544-5891 for more information.