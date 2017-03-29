Huntington Forestry Group Seeks Volunteers

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, March 29, 2017 - 20:35 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Huntington Forestry Group Seeks Volunteers
Photo Mayor's Office

The Huntington Urban Forestry Advisory Committee is seeking volunteers to help plant 300 seedling trees in pots at River and Rail Nursery on Route 2 (7135 Ohio River Road) this Sunday, April 2, at 2 pm.

The seedlings were donated through a grant from the WEst Virginia Department of Forestry’s Mountaineer Treeways Program.

The seedlings will be potted and nurtured for a couple of years before eventually being planted on public property in the city. Some will be planted in parks, but most will be planted on city rights-of-way as part of a long-range plan to reforest the city's neighborhoods.

The Committee will begin planting 600 trees that have been growing over the past two years this fall. If volunteers have gloves and a shovel to bring they will be useful. All are welcome. Contact Courtney Proctor Cross at 304-544-5891 for more information.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus