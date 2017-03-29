ON STAGE: "Steel Magnolia's" Sold Out, Final Weekend for Beauty in Ashland, Rent at Clay in Charleston

"RENT" (Musical - Broadway Touring show) by Jonathan Larson Thurs Mar 30 at 7:30pm Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia 1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV Tickets $75 - $25 tickets.theclaycenter.org

Show lineup for the week, beginning Thurs, Mar 30, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

*SOLD OUT* "Steel Magnolias" (Play)

by Robert Harling

Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)

Directed by Amy Knell Carlson

Thurs-Sat Mar 30-Apr 1 at 8pm

ARTS Renaissance

900 8th St. Huntington, WV

General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show

Dinner menu: Cole slaw

Ham glazed with Coke

Sweet Potato casserole

Green Beans

Sister Shuster rolls

Bleedin' Armadillo Groom's Cake

The venue cannot sell alcohol, but you are welcome to bring your own wine for dinner.

artstristate.org

"Hedda Gabler" (Play)

by Henrik Ibsen

Directed by Leah Turley

Alban Arts and Conference Center

Fri-Sat Mar 31-Apr 1 at 8pm

Sunday Matinee: Apr 2 at 2pm

Alban Arts and Conference Center

65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV

$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors

www.albanartscenter.com

304-721-8896

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Musical)

Paramount Players

Fri-Sat March 31and April 1 at 7:30pm

Matinee Sat April 1 at 3pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY

$30 Adults/$15 Students – $2 extra day of show plus fees

Matinee on 4/1 $20 Adults/$12 Students – $2 extra day of show plus fees

(606) 324-0007

paramountartscenter.com

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com



UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy (Musical)

Performed by Huntington High School Performing Arts

Thurs-Sat April 6,7,8, and Sat, April 15 at 7:30pm

Sun April 9 and Sat April 15 at 3pm

Huntington High School Auditorium

1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV

Adults $10 Students $5

"Company" (Musical)

by Stephen Sondheim

Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Fri-Sat April 21-22 / 28-29 and May 5-6 at 8pm

Matinees Sun April 30 at 2:30pm

Actors Guild of Parkersburg

724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

$18 Adults / $16 Students and Seniors

*Fri April 21 Get 50% off two or more adult tickets

*Sat April 22 Hospitality Night - Free refreshments

http://www.actors-guild.com

"She Loves Me" (Musical)

by Joe Masteroff, Sheldon Harnick, and Jerry Bock

GWHS Theater of the Nevertheless

April 21-22 at 7pm

Matinee Sun April 23 at 1pm

George Washington High School

1522 Tennis Club Rd, Charleston, WV

Tickets TBA

https://www.facebook.com/events/1869388250010664/

"Marcellus Shale" (Play)

by Paul Zimet and Ellen Maddow

Fri-Sat April 21-22 at 8pm

Alban Arts and Conference Center

65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV

$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors

(304) 721-4174.

Proceeds benefit the Ohio Valley Environmental Council and WVSORO.

"Sister Act: The Musical" (Musical)

Music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner

The Charleston Light Opera Guild

Fri-Sat May 5-6 / 12-13 / 19-20 at 7:30pm

ONE matinee Sun, May 14 at 2pm

Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre

One Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV

$25 Reserved seating. Tickets available NOW at

charlestonlightoperaguild.org or call / visit Charleston Civic Center Little Theater Box Office beginning a week before opening night. 304-343-2287 Mon-Sat 11am-2pm and one hour before showtimes.

"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" (Play)

by Tennesee Williams

Directed by Gregory Morris

Alban Arts and Conference Center

Fri-Sat June 2-3 / 9-10 at 8pm

Sunday Matinees: June 4 and 11 at 2pm

Alban Arts and Conference Center

65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV

$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors

www.albanartscenter.com

304-721-8896

"Willy Wonka Jr." (Musical - Theatre by Children)

*sensory friendly performance

Kanawha Players' Exceptional Stars Production

Directed by Michele Carlson Brooks

June 9-11

Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre

One Civic Center drive, Charleston, WV

Ticket info TBA

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Musical - Outdoor)

Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)

Fri-Sun June 16-18 / 23-25 / June 30-July 1 at 8:30pm

Gates open for picnicking at 7pm

Children's Preshow at 7:30pm

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" at 8:30pm

Ritter Park Amphitheater

1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV

$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available

Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1-304-696-5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1079683032177686/

"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" (Musical - Outdoor)

Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)

Fri-Sun July 21-23 / 28-30at 8:30pm

Gates open for picnicking at 7pm

Children's Preshow at 7:30pm

"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" at 8:30pm

Ritter Park Amphitheater

1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV

$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available

Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1-304-696-5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1769326023388749/

Listing Compiled by Ryan Hardiman