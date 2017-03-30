Ohio Valley Bank Unveils City Mission Debit Card

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va.—This week, Ohio Valley Bank unveiled a Huntington City Mission debit card design as part of its Community First debit card program. The Huntington City Mission MasterCard® debit card will be available at all Ohio Valley Bank locations starting March 31.

The Missionwill receive five dollars for every OVB customer that chooses to upgrade to the new card design. The Huntington City Mission debit card is the twenty-second local design released by Ohio Valley Bank in an effort to make a positive impact on its communities.

"We are excited to be partnering with OVB in this endeavor; this will allow us to continue in our mission to provide hope for homeless people in the tri-state," commented Mitch Webb, Executive Director, Huntington City Mission.

The card design features the silhouette of three crosses against a colorful evening sunset and the Mission’s inspiration, “Where Hope Begins.” Through the Community First debit card program, bank account holders may upgrade the look of their debit card to one designed for their favorite local school or charity. The upgrade is available for a ten dollar fee with half donated back to the school or charity.

Designs are also available for the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and City of Milton community events. Bank staff are currently working to add more local designs to the mix. Officials from schools or local charities wishing to participate in the program should email communityfirst@ovbc.com. More information on the cards and a look at the currently available designs can be found at www.ovbc.com/communitycards.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872 operates 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. The Bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., also owns Loan Central, a consumer finance company specializing in tax services. Common stock for Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s Web site at www.ovbc.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OhioValleyBank.