Ohio Inspector General finds Bowling Green State University professor commits wrongdoing by accessing and disseminating erotic literature

An investigation by the Office of the Ohio Inspector General and the Bowling Green State University Police Department found that Alan Atalah, a professor at BGSU and associate dean for the College of Technology, accessed and disseminated erotic literature using state equipment in violation of university policy.



Atalah provided a USB drive containing work performed pursuant to a research project and a file containing erotic literature to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A forensic review of Atalah's state computer revealed additional content of a sexually explicit nature. The matter was reviewed with an assistant United States Attorney and the Federal Bureau of Investigation supervisor assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and was provided to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office for consideration.

