Ohio Inspector General finds Bowling Green State University professor commits wrongdoing by accessing and disseminating erotic literature
Thursday, March 30, 2017 - 05:27 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Atalah provided a USB drive containing work performed pursuant to a research project and a file containing erotic literature to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A forensic review of Atalah’s state computer revealed additional content of a sexually explicit nature. The matter was reviewed with an assistant United States Attorney and the Federal Bureau of Investigation supervisor assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and was provided to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration. Ohio Inspector General Report of Investigation file number 2015-CA00048 is now available at:
http://watchdog.ohio.gov/investigations/2017investigations.aspx
